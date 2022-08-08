DAT Krew performs for Books in Motion program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern Dance Alliance’s Books in Motion continues this week and 23ABC is a proud sponsor. The program promotes literacy through dance, and one of the groups participating is DAT Krew.

DAT Krew is a nonprofit organization that works with at-risk children, mainly in southeast Bakersfield. They use dance to motivate and inspire them.

"It builds confidence. These kids [are] outside of the world now because they never knew the world was so big," said Luther Gray

For Books in Motion, DAT Krew is using dance to tell the story of the book “Groovicorns In The City.”

"[It's] a good way [to] teach kids to read more and then they’re probably interested in reading by seeing [we] can dance to the book too," said Brushay Taylor.

The Books in Motion events are at various Kern County library branches. There will be crafts, dance lessons, free books and lots more fun.

Multiple performances are happening across the county through Friday, August 12. To learn more about how you can attend, click here.