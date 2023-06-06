Watch Now
David Valadao, Jim Costa declare June as Portuguese National Heritage Month

The resolution aims to highlight the contributions made by Portuguese Americans to the country.
23ABC News
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jun 06, 2023
(KERO) — Local Congressman David Valadao and 21st District Representative Jim Costa introduced a resolution designating June as Portuguese National Heritage Month on Mon, June 5.

The resolution aims to highlight the contributions made by Portuguese Americans to the country. Valadao released a statement after introducing the resolution.

It reads in part, “This month, we recognize Portuguese Americans who have made a lasting impact on the fabric of our country," said Valadao. "I’m honored to recognize June as Portuguese National Heritage Month and I’m proud to be a member of the Portuguese-American community.”

Costa, who serves as co-chair with Valadao on the Congressional Portuguese Caucus, also gave a statement.

"The story of Portuguese Americans is part of the American Story, immigrants past and immigrants present," said Costa, in part. "I’m honored to introduce this bipartisan resolution designating June as Portuguese National Heritage Month and recognizing the contributions of the Portuguese American community to our nation.”

