Delano City Council welcomes new police chief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Friday night the Delano City Council officially introduced the new chief of the Delano Police Department, Tyson Davis to the public.

This follows controversy over the selection process for his role and whether Davis had a working relationship with ICE.

Delano City Clerk Maribel Reynas ushered Davis with a statement that appeared to aim to put any controversy to rest.

She stated that the chief of police is a city employee and like any city employee he will be held accountable. She goes on to assure the public that Davis has been thoroughly vetted.

“I expect that the community would be vigilant, I too will be vigilant, in ensuring that all employees, the chief of police included, follows the policies and the direction that are set forth by the city council,” said Reynas.

It took outside recruitments and screenings, a five-panel process, then a final interview with Reynas to get here.

Davis began his term with a statement defending his character and past with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“Some things that have been said over the past week, there were some comments made that I have a previous relationship with ICE. I want to tell you, the city council, that I do not have a previous relationship with ICE,” said Davis.

Some city council members supported and welcomed him while asking Delano to also give their new chief of police a chance.

“I know he has a big job ahead of him. And I know it’s going to be a big challenge, but I’m sure he is going to be up to the challenge,” said Linda Morris, Delano City Councilmember.

The community this and other issues during public comment including, Pastor David Vivas of World International Church who was not given a chance to finish his comment or given warning before being cut off.

This followed him asking several questions to the council, one specifically to councilmember Sal Solario-Ruiz to denounce an alleged derogatory statement: about school resource officers quote “contributing to the school to prison pipeline.”

“When Pastor David was cut off: was it because of the time limit or because the councilmembers did not like what he was saying?” asked 23ABC’S Kristin Varton.

MARIBEL REYNA

“Honorable mayor, as you read in the agenda, it is the three minutes people need to abide by, so the staff is only trying to abide by the agenda,” said Reynas after the Mayor asked the staff if they have an answer.

Councilmember Joe. L Alindajao told 23ABC “I’ve been in council since 2018 and have been in many meetings, and never seen anyone cut off. First time ever. Of course, public comments go well beyond three minutes, often.”

Mayor Bryan Osorio in closing statements issued an apology.

“Being cutoff was not an intention or disagreeing with your statements. It was more so a culmination of coordinating with staff on enforcing a time limit. I will take councilmember Alindajao’s recommendation to be more considerate and offer warnings,” said Osorio.

While Vivas expressed concern to us about some city councilmembers allegedly speaking negatively about officers, Solario-Ruiz did also provide a warm welcome to the new Delano police chief in his closing remarks.