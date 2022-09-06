Delta Zeta Tau Alumni Foundation announces first CulturaFest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Delta Zeta Tau Alumni Foundation announced that they will be holding the first CulturaFest, a festival celebrating Latin American culture during Hispanic Heritage Month, at Stramler Park on Saturday, September 24th. The event is in collaboration with Aetna, the Delta Zeta Tau Fraternity, and various local sponsors.

The Delta Zeta Tau Alumni Foundation is a non-profit organization with a focus on Latino education. According to a press release, the foundation's main goal is to "increase the percentage of degree attainment within Kern County" for Latino and Hispanic people.

The first CulturaFest will feature traditional foods and items, along with music. The event is free for all ages.