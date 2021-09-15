Watch
Despite national polls the Republican Party still has hope for the election

Election Ballots
Posted at 5:30 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 20:38:04-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of community members coming are dropping off their ballots at the Republican Headquarters in Bakersfield. They told 23ABC they’re doing it this way to protect their vote rather than to risk it.

The Republican Party has not backed a candidate at this point in the recall election.

Officials said the Kern County Republican Party will take a large stack of these ballots will head to an election’s office for the final count later tonight.

Officials told 23ABC they’ve already received hundreds of ballots just today and have made several trips to the election’s office.

Matthew martin with the Kern Republican Party said he is confident in today’s election, despite what national polls say.

“The polls show today that you know he’s got it guaranteed. And he has a strong chance. But they also said that Hilary Clinton had a 97% chance of being president. So, the nights young,” said Martin.

