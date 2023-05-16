'Disney On Ice' to return to Mechanics Bank Arena for 'Into The Magic'

Disney On Ice will return to Bakersfield the perform "Disney On Ice: Into The Magic" at the Mechanics Bank Arena for three days starting Fri, Oct 13 and ending Sun, Oct 15.

This year's Disney On Ice show will feature characters from movies such as "Moana," "Coco," "Beauty and the Beast," "Cinderella," "Tangled," and "Frozen," as well as iconic Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The show will follow the main characters of Disney movies as they begin their quests and enter lands of magic and discovery, all while ice skating.

Disney On Ice is also offering a "Frozen Fun with Anna and Elsa Character Experience" pre-show. The performance will feature a sing-along, games, crafting, and time with Anna and Elsa. Those who purchase tickets for the pre-show must also have a ticket for the main show.

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Tues, May 23. For more information, visit the Disney On Ice website.

