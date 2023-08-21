Watch Now
'Do The Math' television program returns to Kern County for 22nd season

The show airs on most Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the school year from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 16:13:29-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As students in Kern County head back to school, they may already be getting overwhelmed just thinking about math or math homework.

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office wants to remind the public that a very important tool to help students succeed is back. "Do the Math" is set to return for its 22nd season on Tues, Sept 12.

For more than two decades, Kern County fourth through 12th graders in need of extra help with their math homework have tuned in to "Do the Math," a TV show and free tutoring program produced by the Kern Education Television Network. The show airs on most Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the school year from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Free phone-in tutoring is also available by calling (661) 636-4357 or toll free at (661) 636-6284 from 4 p.m to 5:30 p.m on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

