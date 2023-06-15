Doing Downtown: In Your Wildest Dreams

Watch Now
In Your Wildest Dreams has just about everything, ranging from costumes to comics, art to furniture. If you can dream it, this store has it!
Posted at 8:53 AM, Jun 15, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join 23ABC's Ava Kershner as she has a miniature fashion show at Bakersfield second-hand boutique In Your Wildest Dreams!

While Ava checks out the consignment and antique boutique, she talks with the store's owner, Dixie, about the shop's humble beginnings and its life in Bakersfield. In Your Wildest Dreams has just about everything, ranging from costumes to comics, art to furniture. If you can dream it, this store has it!

