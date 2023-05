BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This Mother's Day, Downtown Bakersfield is holding events filled with mimosas and margaritas! 23ABC's Ava Kershner spoke with Melanie Farmer and Gus Martinez from the Downtown Business Association about fun events Downtown to take Mom to on her special day.

Mimosas and Margaritas for Mother's Day | DOING DOWNTOWN

To learn more about Mother's Day events in Downtown Bakersfield, visit the Downtown Business Association's website.