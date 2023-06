BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Back in the 1920s, it was hard to get alcoholic beverages due to prohibition, which led to the creation of underground nightclubs! But you were "shut out" unless you knew the secret password...

23ABC's Ava Kershner takes us inside the local Speakeasy while teaching us the password in this week's episode of Doing Downtown!

The Speakeasy | DOING DOWNTOWN

