Dolores Huerta Foundation receives $7 million from State of California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County nonprofit was presented with a $7 million check on Tues, Sept 19.

The State of California announced more funding for the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center in Downtown Bakersfield. Dolores Huerta spoke on how her foundation will use the funding to help the community.

"We have the highest unemployment rate in the state of California right now," said Huerta. "We want to make it better. We want to work with the families here in the Central Valley and teach them how to organize, teach them how they can advocate for themselves so that they can have a voice and make their lives better [and] make the lives better for their communities and also their families."

The center aims to become a community center complex, which officials say will create educational opportunities, advocate social change, empower the community, and provide assistance to those in need.

The $7 million awarded is in addition to the $15 million that the state had allocated to the center in 2021. Local Assemblywoman Dr Jasmeet Bains has been a large supporter of the financial allocation.

"It's important to make sure we progress projects like this because it is the community uniting," said Bains. "Its union is our biggest tool we have against hate, against all things that we need to do to progress places like Kern County."



