Dolores Huerta Foundation to hold 17th annual Richard E. Chavez Celebrity Golf Classic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Delores Huerta Foundation will host the 17th annual Richard E. Chavez Celebrity Golf Classic on Friday, October 7th. Delores Huerta herself will open the event alongside her daughter and Executive Director and co-founder of the Delores Huerta Foundation, Camila Chavez.

The Richard E. Chavez Celebrity Golf Classic is an annual golf tournament honoring Richard E. Chavez, the original founder of the golf event and a United Farm Workers (UFW) Labor Leader. The event regularly features celebrity guests, with past guests including Rosario Dawson, George Lopez, Eva Longoria, and Benjamin Bratt.

This year's Celebrity Golf Classic will feature writer and director Dennis Leoni, comedian Joey Medina, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor Raymond Cruz, and producer and actor Valente Rodriguez. A press conference with the hosts and celebrity guests will start at 11:45 a.m., followed by a shotgun start for the tournament at 12:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the 17th annual Richard E. Chavez Celebrity Golf Classic will go to the construction of the Delores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center. The center aims to pay respects to hard-working immigrants of various ethnicities throughout United States history. The center will also serve as a new headquarters for the Delores Huerta Foundation and doubles as an art gallery, community training academy, and outdoor event venue.

“The Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center is the realization of an investment in our community and future social justice activists," said Camila Chavez, the Delores Huerta Foundation Executive Director. "We are excited about having a permanent home for our many programs and owe a debt of gratitude to all of those who have already contributed to getting us closer to our goal.”

The event will take place at the Sundale Country Club.