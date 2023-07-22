Double Feature: 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' hit theaters to rave reviews

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Are you watching "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer"? Or maybe going for a so-called "Barbenheimer" double feature? With Friday being the opening day for both movies, 23ABC's Ruby Rivera decided to ask local movie go-ers about their plans.

“In a way, it brought a lot of political awareness that’s just like a hint I guess but it's really like an eye opener too,” said "Barbie" movie-goer Jazmine Montoya.

“Like a lot of people seem to connect with the ending and find it very like heartfelt to them,” said fellow "Barbie" fan Jayleen Gutierrez.

“I've always loved Barbie since I was a little girl," added Karla Villatoro. "I was like such a huge fan of Barbie, like I had the car, the big Barbie house. Everything. So i just can’t wait.”

When asked about the "Barbie" movie, most people said it was definitely not what they were expecting but they enjoyed it nonetheless.

With the opening of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" happening the same day, AMC Theaters has reported more than 20,000 AMC Stub members have purchased same-day tickets for both movies.

Many described the Barbie movie as shocking, entertaining, emotional, and surprising. And they had similar feelings about "Oppenheimer."

“It's kind of confusing. I feel like you really have to pay attention to get the facts and stuff but yeah overall it was a really good movie,” said Villatoro of "Oppenheimer."

"Oppenheimer" movie go-ers said they were very excited about the movie with most of them describing themselves as “Barbenheimer” fans.

And while they are excited about both films, their first choice was "Oppenheimer" due to it being based on a true story.

“I hope it has like a deep story you know and like has a lot of philosophical things going on because it’s about a very complicated man and, I don’t know, I hope it just gives me more insight into what it was all about,” said Jamie Dimas.

“Me, I'm a huge history nerd so I like being able to see movies based off of like real events so that was the main factor for me wanting to see it,” said James Price.

To add an even bigger incentive to watch either "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer" this weekend, Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza is giving away a free small popcorn for people who purchase same-day tickets to both movies.