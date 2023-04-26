Downtown School to compete in Vex Robotics World Competition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield middle school students are heading to Dallas, Texas for the Vex Robotics World Competition to see whose robot has got what it takes.

Eight kids from Downtown School, all decked out in purple and yellow even matching down to the shoes, all got up bright and early to head to Texas to represent the Bakersfield City School District on Wed, April 26.

They say that it took months to work on their robot, with around 20 hours a week of preparing to compete in a game called "Spin Up." Now they are about to compete against over 40 countries and say that they feel ready for the competition.

"I’m really excited to go to Texas," said robotics student Natalie Rubio. "I’m looking forward to winning the competition but if we don’t win, it’s fine because we came this far and it’s about the experience."

"We are excited and super proud of our students," said Downtown School Principal Lynn McEntyre. "This is the first time that a school in Bakersfield City School District has had kiddos that are attending the world competition, so we are beyond ecstatic."

Downtown School students say that they gained S.T.E.M. skills in the classroom and from competing to get here, they learned communication and project management. They are encouraging other future students to sign up as well

The kids are already on the plane ready for Dallas. We at 23ABC News will keep you updated on how they do. We also want to wish them the best of luck!

