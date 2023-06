BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dr. Lynnette Zelezny was the first woman to lead California State University Bakersfield as President. Zelezny announced that she will be retiring at the end of the year on Mon, June 26.

Zelezny joined 23ABC live in studio to talk about her farewell tour on Wed, June 28.

23ABC Interview with CSUB's Dr Lynnette Zelezny

23ABC would like to wish Dr. Lynnette Zelezny and her husband all the best.