Driver in fatal DUI crash that killed a 77-year-old woman pleads 'no contest'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The woman that was charged with five felony accounts for the crash that killed a 77-year-old woman in August of 2021 pleaded no contest to all charges.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Arianna Hernandez was driving a Ford F-150 on Olive Drive near Knudsen on Friday night when the vehicle crossed the median and ran straight into a Crown Victoria.

The passenger of the Crown Victoria, a 77-year-old woman, later identified as Ima Jean Flippen, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

Hernandez was arrested and booked on charges including suspicion of felony driving under the influence and causing injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Court records show that Hernandez had been arrested on July 4th of 2021 for driving with a suspended license.

She's scheduled to be in court again for sentencing on November 29th.