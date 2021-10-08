Dulce Sisters celebrate their heritage through homemade candy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC is continuing its coverage of Latinx heritage month by highlighting Latinx leaders within Kern County.This week the highlight is on two local entrepreneurs who are as sweet as candy, The Dulce Sisters.

“Our business is we sell Mexican candy, we make Mexican treats, we make pretty much anything we can think of,” said Angie Rivera, Co-Owner of Dulce Sisters.

The Dulce Sisters, Angie, and Victoria Rivera started their business in their parent’s kitchen and never expected it to take off the way that it did.

“When COVID first started we lost our jobs and I became a mom and we needed a way to make money,” said Angie.

The two co-owners said the inspiration behind their business had a lot to do with their heritage.

“A lot of it was because of our Mexican heritage and my favorite candy is gushers so having the seasoning on it and everything makes it even better,” said Victoria.

That seasoning Rivera is referring to is a staple in most Latinx kitchens a mixture of Chamoy, Paprika, Salt and so much more, and their customers are obsessed.

“We get a lot of messages people be like this is the best candy we’ve ever had I need to order more, and people will order like every day sometimes,” said Angie.

The dulce sisters said they never expected their business to take off in this way and feel so supported by their customers and in addition to running a business, both sisters are in ultrasound tech school.

“I feel so accomplished like I never thought I’d get to this point. Because before we even started our business, I didn't know what I wanted to do I was hopping from college to college not sure what major I wanted to do. Once I got into ultrasound it showed me, I was made for this,” said Victoria.

Angie said Latinx heritage month means a lot to them.

“I feel like this month actually like shows us what we do is worth it and worth everything we’ve put forth,” said Angie.

The Dulce Sisters said as med students they know how hard it is to get started and build a business but for young Latinx girls to not give up.

“You’re gonna have a lot of bumps in the road you’re gonna have a lot of issues but if that happens you just want to keep pushing forward,” said Angie.

Both girls say they know how hard it can be to be Latina but that it’s important to keep pushing forward

“I have a daughter and she is full Hispanic, and I just want her to know that she can do anything she puts her mind to,” said Angie. “I want little girls to know that whatever they do just keep pushing keep going like don't be afraid don’t let anybody stop you. You are empowered you’re a woman we can do anything.”