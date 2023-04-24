Dylan Scott to perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Country musician Dylan Scott is scheduled to perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Sat, May 6.

The country-pop singer is best known for chart-topping songs "My Girl" and "Nobody," the latter of which won the 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year, as well as his song "Hooked." Scott also won "Best New Country Artist" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2019.

The show will start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Fox Theater Box Office or by visiting the Fox Theater's website. Tickets can also be purchased by calling (661) 324-1369.