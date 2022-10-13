Edwards Air Force Base to hold first air show in years

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — Edwards Air Force Base is getting ready for an invasion of the likes they haven't seen in 13 years and they're rolling out the red carpet! The air show is back on Saturday, October 15th and Sunday, October 16th.

The Aerospace Valley Air Show takes flight this weekend. Attendees will get the chance to check out Edwards' newest toys screaming over the base and down on the ground, up close and personal. There will be a massive S.T.E.M. exhibit and a performance by the Air Force Thunderbirds, celebrating the 75th anniversary of breaking the sound barrier.

Running the show is Major Sam Freeland, a pilot with the 412th Operations Group. He said that pushing the envelope on research and development is what this group does really well.

"People are actively seeking out those cutting edge things or preparing for those cutting edge things that are coming from other environments and looking to operate those and improve those for the end user and those operators, the rest of our military folks down in home range," said Freeland.

The air show is free, but due to the large crowd that is expected to show up, attendees may want to arrive early. Gates open at 8:30 a.m.