Ethan Garza, survivor in deadly crash, improving, moves to different hospital

The 17-year-old who survived a deadly crash where five people were killed is recovering and is being moved to a different hospital.

Family members confirmed Ethan Garza passed tests while at Kern Medical and will be transferred to Adventist Health.

Ethan Garza was listed in critical condition after the collision on March 25 in the area of Highway 43 and Wasco Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Garza, along with three of his siblings and his dad, were driving when their car collided with another car.

RELATED: Four family members killed in crash

Garza's dad, 40-year-old Adam Garza, his brother 19-year-old Kaleb Garza and sisters 14-year-old Madysyn Garza and 10-year-old Jordan Garza were all killed in the crash.

On Wednesday, Garza's mom, Amber Morales married her fiance Emmanuelle during a ceremony at Garza's bedside.

RELATED: Amber gets married in face of tragedy