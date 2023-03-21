Evacuation orders lifted for most of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As of Tuesday, the evacuation orders for most of Kern County have been lifted.

The Kern County Fire Department lifted the orders for Camp Kernville, Wasco, Pond, and the Poso Creek areas. The order has also been lifted for a portion of Wofford Heights. However, the Calgary Tract on Cane Peak Court is still under an evacuation warning due to potential landslides.

For the latest updates, orders, and warnings, sign up for the fire department's ReadyKern emergency messaging service on the KCFD website.