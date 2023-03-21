Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Evacuation orders lifted for most of Kern County

The Kern County Fire Department lifted the orders for Camp Kernville, Wasco, Pond, and the Poso Creek areas.
Flooded Road (FILE)
23ABC News
Flooded Road (FILE)
Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 19:30:13-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As of Tuesday, the evacuation orders for most of Kern County have been lifted.

The Kern County Fire Department lifted the orders for Camp Kernville, Wasco, Pond, and the Poso Creek areas. The order has also been lifted for a portion of Wofford Heights. However, the Calgary Tract on Cane Peak Court is still under an evacuation warning due to potential landslides.

For the latest updates, orders, and warnings, sign up for the fire department's ReadyKern emergency messaging service on the KCFD website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
With Host Ryan Nelson

With Host Ryan Nelson