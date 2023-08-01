Evacuation orders lifted, Haberkern Fire at 20 percent containment

LEBEC, Calif. (KERO) — Evacuation orders have been lifted after being issued when a vegetation fire ignited in Lebec on Mon, July 31.

According to fire officials, the Haberkern Fire has consumed 35 acres. It is 20 percent contained, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The fire was threatening structures, which is why the KCFD issued evacuation orders for Canyon Drive west of Lebec Road. Evacuation warnings had also been issued for those on Lebec Road between Canyon Drive and South Drive, as well as for homes located on South Drive. An evacuation center had also been set up at Frazier Mountain High School, with Kern County Animal Services assisting with sheltering companion animals and pets at the center.

All evacuation orders have been lifted.

