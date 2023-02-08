Families impacted by police violence speak out after 'Killing County' premiere

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The new Hulu docu-series "Killing County," which debuted on the streaming service February 3, dives into recent deadly use-of-force incidents by Kern law enforcement personnel. In the wake of the series' release, families featured in the series and community advocates are now coming out to protest against local police agencies.

With familiar chants, balloons, and recycled signs, this protest looked like the countless other protests the impacted families have held. Nicole Ramirez, sister of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant who was highlighted in the series, remembers when they first started protesting.

"In the very beginning, everybody thought we were crazy. They were like 'What are these people doing?'" said Ramirez.

Now billboards that have popped up all over town, including the one Ramirez and others protested under, are bringing attention to the fight those families took on years ago, when their loved ones lost their lives during police interactions.

"That, for me, is everything. It is all I ever wanted was our own community to see the problem. We all live here, all of us, and we all need this change, and for them to support us is everything we ever wanted," said Ramirez.

Community members are honking their car horns in support and hundreds from around the country are sending messages on social media, but the impact goes beyond the support from the community.

Shayla Zuniga lost her brother Che in a police-involved shooting in August of 2021. She says she came to the protest after watching the documentary.

"It was hard to watch, but for some reason we had to watch it," said Zuniga. "And it is for sure we are victims of it, too."

Che Zuniga was killed in a shootout with Bakersfield Police. Video provided by BPD of the incident two months afterwards does not show how the altercation began, but police claim Zuniga fired multiple shots and charged at the officers.

The police video also shows officers saying they found a gun, and the department says more guns allegedly belonging to Zuniga were found near the scene. One officer received minor wounds during the incident. The department also released photographs of bullet holes in a patrol vehicle.

Zuniga's family says Che was not armed. Instead, Shayla Zuniga says her brother and family were having an argument which led them to call the police for help.

"But the outcome was just the opposite of that. It resulted in my brother losing his life," said Zuniga, adding that if her family had known what would happen, they'd have never called the police.

It's still difficult for Zuniga to talk about the event.

"All of a sudden, we heard just 5 or 7 shots, and we assumed the worst," said Zuniga.

Che Zuniga's family say they haven't heard anything from the police about it since, as well as not having been able to retrieve any of his belongings back from the department. They say they just want answers and justice.

"Have the cops that were involved pay for what they did and to not just be suspended for a pay period and be let back on the force, and to be held accountable," said Zuniga.

Ramirez shares the frustration of the Zuniga family.

"I was watching her get interviewed and it seriously felt like me all over again. We have no choice. We have to do this, and she is her brother's voice. I was my brother's voice. Our parents were hurt so bad by this they can't even speak about it," said Ramirez.

Ramirez adds that the pain of her family and the families protesting beside her is why they continue to protest for police accountability.

"For us, all we need is accountability in this town. We need our department to hold their officers accountable. We need a chief that will actually clean up his department and say 'Enough is enough. Let's do this. Let's clean this up. Let's get it right so that no one else has to lose their life unjustly,'" said Ramirez.

23ABC reached out to the chair of the Kern County Sheriff's Community Advisory Council, which helps give community input on these issues. They told us the council has discussed the underlying themes of "Killing County" and are focused on making sure incidents like the ones highlighted in the docu-series do not happen again.