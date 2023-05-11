Family of man struck by truck hold vigil, police search for suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The family of a young man recently struck and killed by a vehicle in East Bakersfield gathered to remember his life on Wed, May 10.

Aaron Floyd Franklin Jr, 22, was killed on Sun, May 7. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Floyd was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk near the intersection of Brundage Lane and Bliss Street when he was hit by a truck. The driver fled the scene.

"He was young. He had a kind of rough life," said the former West High School student's aunt, Ingrid Webb, during the vigil held on Wednesday. "He lost his mother at a very young age, so he really didn't have the guidance that he needed to have but that still doesn't give cause for him to die the way did. He just didn't have much of a life because he was so young."

The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark red or maroon 1995 to 2004 model Toyota Tacoma. The truck has a single cab with a slight lift and is possibly a PreRunner, according to the BPD.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

