Man dead after hit-and-run, Bakersfield Police Department asks for witnesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for any witnesses of a deadly hit-and-run accident in Central Bakersfield on Sun, May 7.

According to the BPD, officers were called to the 400 block of Brundage Lane near U Street after reports of a man down in the roadway around 2:20 a.m. Officials say that upon arrival, a man was found with major injuries. The Bakersfield Fire Department and paramedics from Hall Ambulance attempted to save the man, however, he died at the scene.

Following an investigation, the BPD determined that the unidentified man was crossing the road outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by a car. The driver immediately fled the scene.

It is unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the crash. The name of the man who died will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office at a later date.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

