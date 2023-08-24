Family of woman killed in April crash protests driver's medical release

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Karim Reyad, the 18-year-old involved in the April car crash that killed Gayla Sue Price, has received approval from a Kern County judge to be released from prison in order to access medical treatment. Price's family protested the decision at the courthouse Wednesday morning, saying they lost their loved one forever and she deserves justice.

"This should not be happening," said Price's stepson Michael Roy. "We should not be here right now. We should be at home loving our mother, but we can't because of this dude."

Reyad was determined to have caused the crash on Campus Park Drive that killed Price, both by driving in excess of 100 miles an hour and being under the influence of intoxicants, including THC. Price died at the scene.

Price's family remembers her as a woman loved by many.

"You could not see her and not smile," said Roy. "That was the blessing of knowing her, because no matter how bad of a day you were having, she would always turn on her oldies, grab you by the hands, take you by the hand and dance with you barefoot."

On Wednesday morning, Reyad requested bail in his criminal case to receive medical treatment. Before the hearing, Price's family and friends carried signs with messages asking for justice up and down Truxtun Avenue near the courthouse, saying they hoped the judge would deny Reyad's request.

"I miss her," said Gayla Sue's sister Margaret Price. "This has really been hard, really hard, and I want him to see justice. No ifs, ands, or buts about it. He's got to pay for what he did to my sister."

"Jails have infirmaries," said protester Matt Clark. "I've had plenty of cases where people are receiving medical treatment in jail. There's no reason to believe he can't receive adequate medical treatment in jail."

Ultimately, the judge denied Reyad's request for bail but granted his request for release to a medical facility for proper care and physical therapy. Reyad's attorney Forrest Miller says the Lerdo pre-trial facility neglected to provide Reyad with adequate medical care for a broken leg, injuries to both arms, medication for nerve damage, and failed to provide his client with a wheelchair.

"Lerdo just absolutely cannot provide it to him. There is case law that says, basically, that if people in custody aren't getting their adequate medical care, that is a violation of their 8th Amendment right, which is a right against cruel and unusual punishment," said Miller.

While Price's family say they're relieved Reyad was denied bail, Roy says they're disappointed that he got approval for transfer to a Bakersfield rehabilitation facility.

"I understand he's a kid and he made a grave mistake, but every mistake has a consequence and every consequence you have to accept," said Roy.

The judge ordered Reyad to return to court next Tuesday with a statement from the Bakersfield Rehabilitation Hospital confirming they will accept him as a patient, along with their estimate for the duration of his recovery, in order to finalize his release to the facility.

