Family offering $1,000 reward after beloved pony is stolen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A week of fun and excitement at the Kern County Fair turning into one of heartbreak for one little girl after her pony was stolen.

Jay and Tarrah Mercer bought their 6-year-old daughter Kingsley a pony named Razzle last year after Kingsley started riding in Gymkhana rodeo events.

"We bought Razzle for her to ride in those events and she's actually gotten a couple of first place ribbons," said Jay.

Last week, Kingsley and Razzle competed at the fair. After riding in the rodeo Thursday, Kingsley and her parents took Razzle back to Robertson’s Stables in Oildale, where she lives along with their other horses. She was there Friday and Saturday, and was set to return to the fairgrounds Wednesday.

On Sunday morning though, a call came in with heartbreaking news.

“Kingley’s trainer called and said she’s not in her pen," Jay said. "So when we rushed out here, she's not in her pen and we though maybe she just out."

After spending all day Sunday looking, Kingsley’s parents had to break the news to her. Sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning someone went into Razzle’s pen and took her. Kingsley's parent say that Razzle's halter and lead line were both gone and all that was left was a trail of unfamiliar boot prints leading from Razzle's stable out and down the riverbed.

Her parent's organized a search party with friends from the stables and spent hours Sunday checking stables up along the riverbed. Unfortunately, there was no sign of Razzle.

“The stables, the people here are phenomenal people. This is by no means their fault," Jay said.

Razzle has been reported missing to the Kern County Sheriff's Office as well as Netposse.com, a national registry. Kingsley and her parents are hopeful someone will have information that can help bring dazzle home

“It’s been a pretty big deal for her. She was heartbroken and crying last night," Jay said. "We don’t have any ill-will towards anybody. Obviously as a dad of a 6-year-old who’s lost her pony, I’m very angry but we just want her back.”