Farmworkers Institute of Leadership and Education receives $150,000 grant from Action for Healthy Kids

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — As part of an agreement to develop the United States Department of Agriculture's Healthy Meals Incentives program, the national non-profit Action for Healthy Kids announced that it is awarding nearly $30 million in sub-grants to 264 school districts across the nation.

Through the grants, Action for Healthy Kids will give $150,000 to the Farmworkers Institute of Leadership and Education in Tehachapi. The funds will support the institute in improving the nutritional quality of its meals and modernizing its operations.

Funds from the program will go towards innovative staff training programs, kitchen updates and renovations, and redesigning food preparation and service spaces.

