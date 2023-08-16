Fat Mike to perform 'Fat Mike Gets Strung Out' with string orchestra at Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Punks and classical music fans alike should prepare, as Fat Mike is stopping by the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater for a performance like no other.

"Fat Mike Gets Strung Out" will be performed at the Fox Theater on Thurs, Oct 12. During the show, Fat Mike of NOFX fame will perform songs from NOFX, Cokie the Clown, and Home Street Home with a string orchestra. The show is named after his orchestral album.

Fat Mike, also known as Michael Burkett, is a punk icon best known for being the bassist and lead singer of the band NOFX. He is also the bassist of the supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimmes.

Tickets for Fat Mike Gets Strung Out will go on sale on Fri, Aug 18. To buy tickets one day earlier, use the promotional code "STRUNG." Tickets can be purchased on the Fox Theater's website.

