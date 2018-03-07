Fatal stabbing case kicked back to Bakersfield Police for further investigation

Johana Restrepo
4:13 PM, Mar 6, 2018
58 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The District Attorney's Office has kicked back a case involving a fatal stabbing to Bakersfield Police for further investigation.

Miranda Garcia, 21, was arrested in connection to the stabbing that took 19-year-old Brianna Gabriella's life on Friday night.

The District Attorney's Office needs a stronger case to move forward.

