FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened a Disaster Recovery Center in McFarland on Sun, April 23.

The Kern County Fire Department said that opening the center was a coordinated effort between local, state, and federal agencies. The goal of the center is to provide disaster assistance programs and services, as well as to help survivors of recent severe weather and floods by filling out various applications.

The center will be open every day including weekends from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at the McFarland Recreation and Park District on 2nd Street.

