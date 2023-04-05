Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map updated following public comment

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (CAL FIRE) newest update to its state coverage map is now taking in factors of climate data, topography, and wind.

The Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map originally had areas mapped out in yellow for a moderate hazard, orange for a high hazard, and red for a very high fire hazard. That version of the map went through a lengthy public comment period that ended on Tues, April 4.

At the beginning of 2023, CAL FIRE released the new Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map. The new version of the map was updated for the first time since 2007, with many areas being bumped up to a very high level of fire hazard, including Kern County.

CAL FIRE held meetings throughout California, with Kern’s being in Tehachapi on Thurs, Jan 19. Many attendees had concerns about the map and asked for the public comment deadline to be extended.

“Assemblyman Fong believes the public comment thread should be extended an additional 60 to 90 days,” claimed one attendee.

“It seems reasonable with having been in development for 10 years that the public will be allowed an additional 90 days,” requested another.

“Tejon Ranch would like to echo some of the requests you heard here today that additional time is needed,” said a representative of the Tejon Ranch who attended the meeting.

The extension was granted up until Tues, April 4. Now, with the date passed, local laws may be feeling the effect.

“Most often, this will be something that contributes to laws related to defensible space on property and maybe even construction codes throughout the counties," explained Andrew Freeborn, Public Information Officer for the Kern County Fire Department. "That is the most common impact individuals may see from these hazard maps because they're hazard maps, not risk maps.”

Another concern residents that would now be in high-hazard areas had was insurance.

“The state program maybe helps the mortgage lenders but it doesn’t really do anything for the private persons,” said a resident at the meeting.

“The insurance for this park has tripled because the state put us in a higher fire risk area,” claimed a landowner. "You're screwing all the business owners and homeowners."

Cal Fire says that it does not expect the concerns raised to be direct factors of the different types of areas on the map.

“The insurance companies use a risk map they develop with their own criteria and this is a hazard map, so they’re two different things," said Freeborn. "We’re not sure what the insurance companies will do with these hazard maps or if they’ll use maps or not.”

Moving forward, CAL FIRE says it will take all public comments into consideration before finalizing the map, including comments from the Kern County Fire Department.

“We have given feedback on the maps," said Freeborn. "We are just a singular organization. We know that there’s other organizations, departments, [and] agencies here in Kern County alone that have said 'we’re looking at these proposed changes to Hazard Maps.' We think that this is a comment that we need to put in as well.”

The Office of the State Fire Marshall says that CAL FIRE could extend the comment period again if they feel it is necessary.

