Firefighters put out trailer fire near Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream plant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fire crews were able to put out a trailer fire in a business complex in Southwest Bakersfield on Thurs, June 22.

Firefighters were called out to District Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. due to smoke and flames coming from the trailer between two buildings. The business complex was across the street from the Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream plant.

Fire officials at the scene said that the container next to the trailer was set on fire recently. According to the officials, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

