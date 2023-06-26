First responders making Kern River rescues, officials expect incidents to increase as temperatures get hotter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team has been busy this year, pulling seven people out of the Kern River over the Memorial Day weekend.

And two more at the end of last week near Hart Park. An adult and child were helped out of the water.

Kern Valley Search and Rescue and KCSO have also been busy helping people escape the current.

The water is still running high and fast and officials are urging people to stay out of the river.

READ MORE:

