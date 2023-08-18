Flood Watch in effect for some areas in Kern County due to Hurricane Hilary

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that it has declared a Flood Watch for some areas in Kern County due to incoming Hurricane Hilary.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, the NWS declared the Flood Watch "due to predicted forecasts of excessive rainfall" from the hurricane, which is moving north towards Central California. The Flood Watch is in effect from 11 p.m. on Sat, Aug 19 to 11 p.m. on Mon, Aug 21.

Atmospheric moisture associated with Hurricane Hilary will move northward into Central California late this weekend into early next week, resulting in the possibility of excessive rainfall and flooding. A Flood Watch remains in effect from 11 PM Saturday until 11 PM Monday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2W6wKz61FG — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) August 18, 2023

"Now it's important to know that, currently, it is a Category 4 Hurricane off of the coast of Baja Mexico," said 23ABC meteorologist Bryan Gallo. "When it makes landfall on Sunday, it will be a tropical storm. [It's] a strong storm, but not a hurricane. Anticipate 40-plus-mile-an-hour sustained winds and minimum 1.5 inches of rain here on the valley floor."

Areas of Kern County affected by the Flood Watch include but are not limited to Kernville, Lake Isabella, Weldon, Onyx, Ridgecrest, Kelso Valley, Randsburg, California City, Johannesburg, California City, Mojave, Tehachapi, and Rosamond.

According to the KCFD, excessive runoff from the hurricane may possibly result in flooding near "low-lying and flood-prone locations," such as rivers, streams, and creeks. Flooding may also take place in urban areas with poor drainage systems.

The KCFD suggests the public monitors weather forecasts. The KCFD also suggests that homeowners prepare their homes for nuisance water, sandbag doors and garages, prepare emergency kits, stock up on nonperishable food items, fill generators and propane tanks, keep all electronics charged, fill all vehicles with gas, and identify escape routes and refuge areas.

The KCFD would also like to remind the public to not walk or drive through flood waters. "Turn around, don't drown," they said in a press release. According to the KCFD, "a vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in seconds. 12 inches of water can float a car or small SUV, 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles."

