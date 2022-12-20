Fog delays for multiple Kern County high schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fog delays were announced for multiple schools in Kern County on Tuesday, Dec 20.

Schools in the Rosedale Union School District, Buttonwillow Union School District, Delano Joint Union High School District, and the Richland School District are all facing two-hour delays because of the gloomy weather. Meanwhile, schools in the Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District are facing a three-hour delay.

The Kern High School District also announced a delay, however, it only affects some schools. According to alertline.kern.org, schools in the Kern High School District that have busses that run through Shafter will be delayed by two hours.

Individual schools in these districts include Rio Bravo Elementary School, Rio Bravo-Greeley School, Shafter High School, Central Valley High School, Golden Oak Elementary, Redwood Elementary, Richland Junior High School, Sequoia Elementary, Cesar E. Chavez High School, Delano High School, Robert F. Kennedy High School, Valley High School, Buttonwillow Elementary School, Almondale Elementary School, American Elementary School, Centennial Elementary School, Del Rio Elementary School, Freedom Middle School, Independence Elementary School, Patriot Elementary School, Rosedale Middle School, and Rosedale North Elementary School.