Food truck selection at Rosedale and Calloway offers variety and community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're looking for something new to try this weekend or are just tired of cooking at home, the corner of Calloway Drive and Rosedale Highway in Bakersfield just might have something for you.

Food trucks in Bakersfield, found on many street corners throughout the city, bring good food and a sense of unity into the community. One former used car lot on the west side of town is turning into a food truck buffet.

From tamales to seafood and potatoes, these food trucks are set up to bring the community together. Fabian Alez Ruiz, owner of the So Cal Tamal food truck, opened shop on the lot in October, and now leases space in the lot to other food trucks. According to Ruiz, business is booming.

"Rosedale is very good for food in general, so we thought Rosedale and Calloway is probably one of the best corners in Kern County, so when we got the opportunity, we jumped on it," said Ruiz.

What was once an empty lot has now turned into a busy open-air food court and community hangout spot. Customers 23ABC spoke with said they saw the trucks set up as they were driving by and decided to pull in and try the food.

Ruiz started small with just his one food truck, but as he expanded his options, he saw an increase in customers as well.

"We were the only ones here. We were the only food truck here first at that time, and the business was already really good, and now we've brang in other options, business has got better," said Ruiz.

Carlos Medrano, manager of the Las Islas Mariscos truck, has been leasing from Ruiz for about three months. Medrano says he's grateful to be there, and appreciates the variety they bring to the community.

"We share each other's food. There's a family who wants to try out seafood, there's another family that wants to try out tacos, teppanyaki food, or even twisted potatoes, so it helps even other communities to bring it together and help each other, you know, in one spot," said Medrano.

One point of professional pride for Ruiz is the fact that two of the trucks on his lot are operated by Army veterans. Ruiz says this is his way of honoring his sons, but also a way to connect with other vets here in Kern County.

"I'm pretty proud of my boys for what they did for the country, and people here seem to like that, and Kern County gots a lot of veterans here that are happy that the veterans are actually being owners of businesses too," said Ruiz.

At this time, the lot hosts 4 food trucks, but in the next month they plan to bring in a burger truck, a wings truck, and a coffee truck.

The lot contains enough seating even for big groups, which Ruiz is very proud of, and says he's very happy with the customers he continues to see. Though the. majority of the food is Hispanic-based, Ruiz says there is something here for everyone.

"All races, we get them here. They're all happy. There's something to offer for each one of them."