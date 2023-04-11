Forest Service to burn piles of debris on Lake Isabella's shores

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — The United States Forest Service announced that it plans to burn piles of debris and wood around the shores of Lake Isabella starting Wed, April 12.

According to the Forest Service, record amounts of snow and rain brought downed trees and debris to the lake's shores. Forest Service fire crews from Porterville were able to stack burn piles out of the debris.

“Smoke and flames will be visible from around most of the lake,” explained Forest Ranger Al Watson. “Approximately 500 piles will be burnt to take advantage of the hard work that has been done the last few weeks and ensure these same piles will not get back into Isabella Lake once the water level rises again.”

Members of the Forest Service will coordinate with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and the Eastern Kern Valley Air Pollution Control District to ensure that the burn is conducted safely, according to the Forest Service.

For more information on the scheduled burn, call the Kern River Ranger Station at (760) 376-3781 or email SM.FS.SequoiaNF@usda.gov.

