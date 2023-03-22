Former Bakersfield City Council candidate officially charged

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The former Bakersfield City Council candidate who was arrested on suspicion of solicitation to commit criminal acts was officially charged on Wednesday.

Rajvir Singh Gill, 60, was arrested on Sat., Mar. 4 at his residence. According to police, Gill had offered to pay multiple people to shoot specific people that he had an ongoing dispute with and also offered to pay someone to burn down a Sikh Temple.

Gill faces seven counts of soliciting specified criminal acts. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in Kern County Superior Court.

He is not currently listed as being in custody according to Kern County Sheriff's Office inmate records.

Gill had attempted to run for City Council Ward 7 against Manpreet Kaur in 2022. Kaur won the election and was the first Sikh Punjabi woman elected to the Bakersfield City Council.