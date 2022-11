BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Chad Drown, the former athletics trainer for the Bakersfield Condors, is scheduled to be in court for a felony arraignment on Monday, November 14th, following his arrest in a recent sting operation by the Kern County Sheriff's Office to catch sexual predators.

Drown has been charged with two felonies, including contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual act. His arraignment is set for 3 p.m.