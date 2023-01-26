Former deputy who murdered 2 prostitutes appears in court, in penalty phase of re-trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A former Kern County Sheriff's deputy who was found guilty over three decades ago of killing two women who were working as prostitutes appeared in court as part of his retrial on Wed, Jan 25.

David Keith Rogers is currently in the penalty phase of his re-trial following the 1992 verdict where he was sentenced to death for killing 20-year-old Janine Benintende in January 1986 and 15-year-old Tracie Clark in February 1987. Both bodies were found in the Arvin-Edison Canal. Both women had been shot multiple times.

In 2019, a Supreme Court ruling overturned the death penalty.

This is an ongoing trial. We will have more updates as they become available.