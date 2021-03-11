Menu

Fox Theater's director previews return of the Live Stream Vaccine concert series

The series kicks-off this Friday with Big Elk, Gregor Ross, and Chris Elkins.
After a successful first run, 23ABC and the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater are teaming up again to bring live music into the homes of Kern County residents. Starting March 12, you can tune in on Friday nights for the Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose, presented by Visit Bakersfield.
Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose
Posted at 3:35 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 23:47:01-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's back! Our Live Stream Vaccine concert series is returning this Friday at The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater. Ahead of the show, we caught up with the director of the Fox Matt Spindler about the series return.

The concerts will return Friday nights at 7 p.m. on Facebook and our streaming platforms. You can watch it on our website as well as our 23ABC App, ROKU, Amazon Firestick, and Apple TV.

The Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose is presented by Visit Bakersfield. Tune in this Friday for Big Elk, Gregor Ross, and Chris Elkins.

T-Shirts for Live Stream Vaccine: The Second Dose Presented by Visit Bakersfield featuring the poster above are available for Pre-Order now. Email merch@thebakersfieldfox.com with your name, phone number and shirt size to reserve yours.

T-Shirts for the series will be available for purchase at thebakersfieldfox.com at a later date.

