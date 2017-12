BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Fresno County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous $3,000 donation to help in their investigation of the random roadway shootings that have been reported in Fresno and Madera Counties.

The reward for anyone with information that can help move their investigation forward is now $6,000.

Since Nov. 27 there have been 10 reports of vehicles being struck by gunfire. One of these shootings resulted in one person being injured.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact FCSO.