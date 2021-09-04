Fresno detectives arrest teacher for sexually abusing a student

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Sex Crimes Unit arrested teacher, Krystal Jackson, 39 Friday for having sex with a student.

Jackson has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on four counts of rape, along with single counts of continuous sex abuse of a child, oral copulation with a child, lewd acts with a child, communicating with a child to commit a felony, and meeting with a child for lewd purposes. Her bail is set at $215,000.

Fresno Sex Crime’s detectives and Central California internet crimes against children (ICAC) began their investigation Friday after receiving allegations about Jackson.

Jackson taught at the Mountain View School in Reedley and met a 14-year-old boy at the Dunlap Leadership Academy. Jackson and the child had several meetings where sexual misconduct took place.

This remains an ongoing investigation and detectives are working to determine the locations where the sexual abuse may have occurred between Jackson and the student.

There is a possibility that there are other victims that have not reported Jackson’s illegal activity. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jose Leon at (559) 600-8205 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867 and their website.