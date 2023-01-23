Fundraiser benefiting students to be held in honor of Deputy Phillip Campas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A fundraiser benefitting local high school students while honoring the life of slain deputy Phillip Campas will be held in Southwest Bakersfield on Mon, Jan 23.

Deputy Phillip Campas was killed in the line of duty while attempting to save the lives of a mother and her children after the father of the children had held them hostage. The incident ended with all five people involved, including Campas, dying. Campas was only 35 and was considered an active member of the community, even working as a volunteer for the Kern County Devil Pups.

“He was that - what you would think the all-American person," said Sgt. Dustin Contreras with the KCSO Honor Guard in an interview with 23ABC last July. "He was a football star in high school, served his country during wartime, and then came back and gave back to his community as a law enforcement officer and cared about his community and small communities.”

The Honoring the Life and Memory of Phillip Campas fundraiser will be catered by Salty's BBQ and will take place at Salty's Banquet Hall on Schirra Court. The fundraiser will take place on Campas' birthday and will benefit the Kern County Devil Pups, as well as the scholarship fund at East Bakersfield High School.

Tickets to the event are $20 and include tri-tip steak, chicken, chili beans, a side salad, and a roll. The event is drive-thru only and runs from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.