Suspect who killed Kern County deputy, family members identified

Identified as 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr.
23ABC News
Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the home near 1st Street and Poplar Avenue around 1 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a hostage situation. KCSO received reports that victims might be inside the home.
Deputy Shooting, Wasco, July 25, 2021
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 12:19:20-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The suspect who shot and killed Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas and three other people has been identified as 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr.

Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed during a hostage situation.

Wasco shooting victims, July 26 2021

Covering Kern County

Community respond to Wasco shooting

Brianna Willis, 23ABC
6:25 PM, Jul 26, 2021

On Sunday at around 1 p.m., deputies were called to a home near Poplar Avenue and 1st Street in Wasco.

“As deputies were in route, there were additional phone calls with subjects shooting in the background and possibly subjects down inside the residence," explained Lt. Joel Swanson of the Kern County Sheriff's Office. "When deputies arrived approximately eight minutes later, a suspect inside the residence began shooting at deputies. The deputies at that time were not struck but they took cover.”

Ramirez Jr. was armed with an AK-47-style rifle and handgun despite having a restraining order against him on June 3rd.

Swanson added that just before 3 p.m., the SWAT team approached the home and the suspect, identified as Ramirez Jr., began to fire at the deputies from inside. Deputies Phillip Campas and Dizander Guerrero were wounded and transported to Kern Medical where Campas would later die.

Swanson said around 6:30 p.m. Ramirez Jr. continued to shoot at deputies, who returned fire striking Ramirez Jr. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

In addition to Campas and Ramirez Jr., three other people were found dead in the home. They have not been officially identified at this time.

