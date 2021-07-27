Suspect who killed Kern County deputy, family members identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The suspect who shot and killed Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas and three other people has been identified as 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr.

Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed during a hostage situation.

Covering Kern County Community respond to Wasco shooting Brianna Willis, 23ABC

On Sunday at around 1 p.m., deputies were called to a home near Poplar Avenue and 1st Street in Wasco.

“As deputies were in route, there were additional phone calls with subjects shooting in the background and possibly subjects down inside the residence," explained Lt. Joel Swanson of the Kern County Sheriff's Office. "When deputies arrived approximately eight minutes later, a suspect inside the residence began shooting at deputies. The deputies at that time were not struck but they took cover.”

Ramirez Jr. was armed with an AK-47-style rifle and handgun despite having a restraining order against him on June 3rd.

Swanson added that just before 3 p.m., the SWAT team approached the home and the suspect, identified as Ramirez Jr., began to fire at the deputies from inside. Deputies Phillip Campas and Dizander Guerrero were wounded and transported to Kern Medical where Campas would later die.

Swanson said around 6:30 p.m. Ramirez Jr. continued to shoot at deputies, who returned fire striking Ramirez Jr. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

In addition to Campas and Ramirez Jr., three other people were found dead in the home. They have not been officially identified at this time.