GET Bus adds eco-friendly busses to the street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County has seen its fair share of unhealthy air quality days but Golden Empire Transit District or GET bus is hoping to change that.

Some of our days here in Kern County have caused us to need masks not only for COVID-19 but also for the air quality that is why dispatcher Alicia Wiley is so excited about the new eco fleet.

“Air quality here is really bad we live in like a pit of the state,” said Wiley.

You will see the new fleet of GET buses on the streets of Kern as soon as Monday.

“We’re gonna start with two on the road we have five total,” said Wiley.

Officials told 23ABC it’s taken over a year to get the vehicles and falls in line with the California Health Resources Board’s mandate that all transit agencies start the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

Director of Maintenance Chris James said the transit chose to go with hydrogen fuel cell buses which offer more miles per gallon along with a larger fuel range and more room for passengers.

“So, essentially this vehicle has its own battery charger on-board the only byproduct from the vehicle is clean water and its zero-emission,” said James.

Assistant administrator at GET Bus, Michael Flowers said this is the way of the future and when it comes to the transit’s efforts around clean energy, he is glad to be along for the ride.

“It feels like I’m a part of something bigger than myself and it’s a sense of purpose that I’m proud of,” said Flowers.

Even more, wheels are on the way, five more eco-friendly buses will join the new fleet but an exact date hasn’t been set.

James said this will be a real benefit to our planet and that by 2034 they hope to have 100% zero emissions.