BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Transit (GET) is again providing free rides to the public due to unhealthy and potentially hazardous air on Friday, October 7th. The company offered free rides due to air quality on three separate days in September.

Local residents are encouraged to ride on GET's fixed routes and on-demand para-transit for free all day. The on-demand micro-transit, however, is not free.