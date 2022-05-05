Watch
Give Big Kern raises over $870,000 for Kern County non-profits

Tuesday marked the largest day of local fundraising for the annual Give Big Kern event and the money keeps pouring in. The latest update is over $879,000 benefiting over 120 organizations.
Posted at 5:40 PM, May 04, 2022
Local businesses across the county partnered with non-profits to bring attention and help fundraise in support of all the hard work they do. Some of the non-profits highlighted during Tuesday's big event included Aspiranet, a transitional housing support program for former foster youth. Frescos Mexican Grill donated 10 percent of its proceeds to help Aspiranet continue to provide a safe living environment for these youth while helping them achieve self-sufficient skills, education, and employment.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation is the biggest benefactor of your generosity so far taking in more than $236,000.

