Gov. Newsom issues a statement regarding the death of Deputy Phillip Campas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Phillip Campas:

“Jennifer and I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Deputy Campas as they mourn the tragic and senseless loss of this dedicated public servant. Deputy Campas’ heroic service to his community will not be forgotten.”

Deputy Campas, 35, has served with the Kern County Sheriff’s office since February 2016. During his time, he served in several positions including the SWAT team, a patrol deputy, a recruit training officer, and an assistant range master. Campas was also a U.S Marine Corps veteran.

In honor of Deputy Campas, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.